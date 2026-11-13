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Two men face felony charges after Anchorage shooting, pursuit
By Anthony Wright,10 days ago
Two men are facing felony charges after a shooting involving two vehicles in Anchorage that left one person with a gunshot wound and another injured. According to charging documents, the incident happened just after midnight November 5 near Cordova Street and 2nd Avenue. Investigators say occupants of a silver sedan reported being chased and shot at by a dark-colored Tahoe.
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