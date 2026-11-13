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Damian Lewis: Actor and Musician on New Album, LFC, and 25 Years of Band of Brothers
By Gingersnap,9 days ago
With a second album under his belt and a growing reputation as a compelling live performer, Damian Lewis is enjoying a new chapter in an already remarkable career. The actor and musician reflects on collaborating with acclaimed producer Guy Chambers on Sweet Chaos, his lifelong love of Liverpool FC and why Band of Brothers continues to captivate audiences 25 years after its release.