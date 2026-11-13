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Florida Locals Question Gov.-Elect Byron Donalds’ Affordability Plans as Insurance Costs Take Center Stage: ‘Voting Republican Is Pointless’
By Gabriel Pureza,10 days ago
Florida Governor-Elect Byron Donalds has recently vowed to make life more affordable in the Sunshine State, and he intends to start by lowering insurance costs. The promise did not sit well with some Florida voters, however, as many either believed this would not work or thought there were bigger priorities when it came to affordability.
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