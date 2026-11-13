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Exciting! Princess Kate Reveals Her Family’s Christmas Plans
By Allvipp Newsroom,7 days ago
Princess Kate has set a festive date for one of the royal calendar’s best-loved traditions. The annual service will once again bring the family to Westminster Abbey. Princess Kate has confirmed that her Christmas carol service will return on 11 December 2026, bringing one of the royal family’s key festive traditions back to Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales, 44, is set to host more than 1,600 guests at the abbey for the sixth annual Together at Christmas service, according to Hello Magazine. The televised celebration, which airs on Christmas Eve on ITV1, is expected to draw senior royals as well as Prince William and the couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.