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Morgan Wallen announces 2027 tour. Is there a Pittsburgh concert?
9 days ago
After a 2026 tour that took him to numerous U.S. cities, including Pittsburgh, country singer Morgan Wallen announced he'll hit the road again in 2027 for a stadium tour. The Last Time I Checked Tour will kick off on June 11 in Florida and will feature 14 shows in seven stadiums across the country. Throughout the tour, he'll have various supporting bands and singers performing with him, including Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty, Brooks & Dunn, Hardy and Thomas Rhett.