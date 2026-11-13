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Loud and clear: Caroline selects new audio-visual vendor after conflict of interest inquiry
By Taft Coghill Jr.,10 days ago
When the Caroline County Board of Supervisors approved its consent agenda on Thursday night, it included a change in vendors hired to record meetings and broadcast them to YouTube. The shift to JSPHCO from State of Escape, LLC came after Caroline Commonwealth’s Attorney Benjamin Heidt issued an advisory opinion on...
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