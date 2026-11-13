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Elephant with a 'lively, inquisitive spirit' dies, San Diego Zoo says
9 days ago
An elephant with a "lively" and "inquisitive spirit" has died after receiving "around-the-clock care," the San Diego Zoo announced in November. Inhlonipho, or Nipho, was an "incomparable" African savanna elephant who was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to mom Umngani, "who continues to thrive in the Elephant Valley herd." Nipho was 15, according to FOX 5 San Diego and NBC 7 San Diego.