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New St. Louis County Executive, council members prepare for new term
By Laura Brown,7 days ago
With nearly two-thirds of the vote, St. Louis County voters delivered victory to Democratic candidate for St. Louis County Executive Jake Zimmerman, giving the longtime county assessor the opportunity to put his own stamp on county government beginning Jan. 5, 2027. According to unofficial election results, Zimmerman won 65.07% of the vote, totaling 251,305 votes.
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