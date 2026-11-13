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A Hidden Talent: Princess Kate Wows Fans With Her Unexpected Skills!
By Allvipp Newsroom,8 days ago
Kate Middleton joined Owain Wyn Evans’ final push with a brief on-air message. The moment came as his charity challenge neared its finish in Cardiff. Catherine, Princess of Wales gave Owain Wyn Evans a major boost on Friday morning as he reached the last leg of his four-nation cycling challenge for Children In Need. The BBC Radio 2 presenter was on air and on the road when Sara Cox introduced what she called a “royal surprise.” According to The Mirror, Kate then addressed him in Welsh during the broadcast. The message landed just before the finish in Cardiff, where the broadcaster completed a demanding five-day ride after traveling through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.