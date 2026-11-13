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Miracle + Harpoon Holiday Pop-up at Windsor brewery
10 days ago
Harpoon is one of only two destinations in Vermont to host the Christmas cocktail pop-up bar, bringing cheer and whimsy to the Upper Valley, November 22-January 3. Vermont Business Magazine This holiday season, Harpoon Brewery in Windsor will partner with Miracle, an internationally renowned pop-up known for its kitschy, nostalgic holiday décor, festive cocktails, and Christmas cheer.
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