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Democrat Fred Wellman wins Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District seat
By Laura Brown,8 days ago
After 34 years of Republican representation, Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District is sending a Democrat to Washington, D.C., following Fred Wellman’s defeat of incumbent Ann Wagner in the Nov. 3 election. Wellman received 169,477 votes, or 51.14%, compared to Wagner’s 153,132 votes, according to unofficial results posted by the Missouri Secretary of State. A total of 331,391 votes were cast in the congressional race.
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