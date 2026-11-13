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“Trump Lied? What Else Is New?”: Martina Navratilova Reacts to Report on President’s Knowledge of Allegations Surrounding NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
By Janhavi Shinde,5 days ago
Former tennis player Martina Navratilova recently reacted to reports claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump was aware of the allegations surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Reports alleged Jensen was involved in a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese national whom American intelligence officials suspected was a Chinese spy. A New...