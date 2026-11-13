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MSP Leonardtown Arrests: Wawa Theft, Raceway Disorder, 9 DUIs And Open Warrants
By Maryland State Police,10 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, Md.–On 10/26/2026, Tpr Wells was on scene at a residence located on Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD addressing a separate call, when it was determined that John Henry Cusic Jr, 33 of Callaway, MD was violating an active protective order by being at the residence. Cusic was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Violation of Protective Order.
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