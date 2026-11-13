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“This Is So Rude” – Fans React To Serena Williams’ Coach Criticizing Elena Rybakina’s Last-Minute WTA Finals Withdrawal
By Sudipto Pati,8 days ago
Several fans of Elena Rybakina have objected to Serena Williams’ coach Rennae Stubbs’ recent criticism of the World No. 1 Kazakh over her withdrawal from the 2026 WTA Finals. Rybakina chose not to defend her WTA Finals title this year due to a viral illness and overall physical exhaustion from her prior exertions in the 2026 season.