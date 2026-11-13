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Gilbert Arenas Warns Warriors Might See Draymond Green Kicked Out of Games Often Amid Steph Curry’s Injury Absence
9 days ago
Steph Curry suffered a right oblique abdominal tear when the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The sharpshooter was sent to the locker room in the first quarter, and the team lost 108-115, snapping an eight-game winning streak. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts and believed Curry’s absence could trigger Draymond Green even more.