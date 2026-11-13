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“You Know What Happened When Alex Rodriguez Went to NY” – Ex-Pirates Star Suggests Position Change for Jeremy Peña After Potential Move to Pittsburgh
7 days ago
The Houston Astros could explore trading Jeremy Peña this offseason as the shortstop approaches his final season before free agency. The Pittsburgh Pirates are emerging as a potential landing spot for Peña, but there’s a catch. The Pirates already have Konnor Griffin playing shortstop for them, which means Peña would have to slide to third base if he were to play for Pittsburgh in 2027.