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Microsoft’s outage wasn’t in any brand’s control. Handling the CX aftermath is.
By Kristen Doerer,10 days ago
Microsoft’s outage impacted companies and governments around the world, as services like Outlook and Teams were unavailable Thursday and into Friday. The outage caused ripple effects, blocking some customers from reaching services and goods. “It’s hugely negative for customer experience,” said Bill Pearce, a faculty member at the University...