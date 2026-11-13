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“Wouldn’t Go That Far”: Skip Bayless Disagrees With Stefon Diggs’ Christening of Jayden Daniels as Kobe Bryant Despite Clutch Display
8 days ago
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels earned praise from teammate Stefon Diggs after the team’s win over the New York Giants on Thursday. Daniels overcame two interceptions in the fourth quarter to lead the Commanders to a 24-21 win. Speaking to Kaylee Hartung on Amazon Prime Video’s postgame coverage, Diggs...