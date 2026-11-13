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Wellness patches lawsuit investigation: Did you purchase topical patches?
By Lori Waite,9 days ago
Can a topical patch really deliver the wellness benefits it promises?. California residents who purchased wellness patches, including weight loss patches, sleep patches, vitamin patches and energy patches, within the past three years may qualify to join a false advertising lawsuit investigation. What to know about the wellness patches false...