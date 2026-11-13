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“Jayden Daniels Has Regressed This Season”: Emmanuel Acho Calls Out Commanders QB for Making Key Errors During Win Over Giants
3 days ago
Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a 24-21 win over the New York Giants on Thursday, but his performance left much to be desired, according to Emmanuel Acho. The third-year quarterback completed 23 of his 33 attempts for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including the decisive one to Stefon Diggs with under a minute left. However, he also threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter.