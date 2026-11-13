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Chloe Kitts’ Father Reacts After Dawn Staley’s Star Player Takes Subtle Dig at Clemson Rivalry Following Dominant Win
7 days ago
Much like Michigan vs. Ohio State or Texas vs. Oklahoma, the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. the Clemson Tigers rivalry is one of the most historic in college sports. However, in women’s basketball, the rivalry is nowhere near as intense. Dawn Staley led the Gamecocks to their 16th straight win against the Tigers, with South Carolina winning 65-44.