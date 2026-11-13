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“The World Lost A Good Man” – Chris Evert Heartbroken Over Death of Longtime NBC Sports Announcer Dan Hicks
9 days ago
Chris Evert paid an emotional tribute to longtime NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks following his sudden death at the age of 64. Hicks died in Connecticut on November 11 following an acute illness. His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, announced his passing on social media the following day. The specific illness has not been publicly disclosed. Hicks’ death came just days before he was scheduled to call the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game against Boston College on Saturday.