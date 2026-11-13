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“If I Woke Up One Day as You, I Would Instantly Go Back to Sleep”: Emmanuel Acho Takes On Nick Young With Personal Attack Amid War of Words
5 days ago
Emmanuel Acho fired back at Nick Young, a former NBA player who was a teammate of Stephen Curry on the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors. The controversy started after Acho, Young, and Gilbert Arenas discussed Ayesha Curry’s on-screen kissing scene with actor Matthew Daddario in the Roku romantic comedy “Second Chance Holiday” on their respective shows. All three followed up with apologies after Curry publicly called them out for making comments about his wife.