undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Toughness Alone Is Not Gonna Win You Games”: Ex-Eagles LB Points Fingers at J.J. McCarthy as Giants QB’s Reliability Comes Into Question
3 days ago
J.J. McCarthy acquitted himself well on Thursday, but at least one prominent figure is still not buying into his potential. Against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants quarterback completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown to Isaiah Likely. However, he was also pressured into throwing the decisive interception to Rasul Douglas with 25 seconds left.