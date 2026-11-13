undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ford Leads Nevada Ticket as Democrats Sweep House Seats
By Rachel Dahl,7 days ago
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford led Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo by nearly 83,000 votes in the race for governor, and Democrats led all six statewide executive races. The Associated Press called all four of Nevada’s U.S. House races for Democrats, including the open northern Nevada seat where former Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson defeated Republican David Flippo.
17