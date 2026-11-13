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Carlos Alcaraz’s ATP Finals Woes Reportedly Deepen as New Issue Emerges Just a Day After Knee Scare
By Sudipto Pati,7 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz, arguably the favorite on paper to win the singles title at this year’s ATP Finals, has reportedly suffered a fresh blow ahead of the prestigious tournament. The reports have surfaced on the back of the former World No. 1 and seven-time Major champion practicing in Turin sporting a protective brace on his right knee.