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“Erase All the Changes That Happened”: Lane Kiffin Questions CFB’s Changing Landscape as SEC Championship Game Nears Its End
8 days ago
With ESPN and the College Football Playoff’s new deal set to replace the Power Four conferences’ championship games with an expanded 24-team CFP, many coaches have expressed their disagreement with it. This includes LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, who talked about the changes that the new ESPN deal could bring for his team.