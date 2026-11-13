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“Leave Alexander Zverev Alone” – Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Fires Back at Critics Questioning German’s World No. 1 Status Over Alcaraz-Sinner Absence
8 days ago
Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, defended Alexander Zverev amid criticism over his rise to World No. 1, arguing that the German deserves his place at the top of the ATP rankings. Zverev officially reached the ATP World No. 1 ranking for the first time on November 2, becoming...