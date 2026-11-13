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Preliminary hearing held for Daniel Contreras; bond lowered from $2 million to $750,000
By Carol Bryant,10 days ago
GRAND ISLAND – A preliminary hearing was held for Daniel Contreras Nov. 13, and Hall County Judge Bryan McQuay lowered his bond from $2 million to $750,000. Contreras, 36, of Tucson faces 64 felony charges concerning human trafficking of a minor, use of an electronic device to commit sexual assault, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and enticement by electronic communication device. Some of the incidents involve bestiality.
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