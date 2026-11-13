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Breese Central Rallies To Beat Rochester In Three Set State Semifinal
10 days ago
Breese Central’s combination of Madelyn Luebbers and Bailey Gebke proved to be too much in the second and third sets as the Cougars beat Rochester 21-25, 25-19, 25-15 in the Class 2A state semifinal on Friday afternoon. The Rockets will play for third place on Saturday at 12 while the Cougars will play for the state title at 1:55 pm back at CEFCU Arena in Normal.