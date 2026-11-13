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Rep. Kat Cammack's plan to lead Florida GOP in 2027
10 days ago
Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack joins FOX 35's Hayden Wiggs live via Zoom to talk about her fellow members of the Florida Congressional Delegation electing her as Chair of Florida's Republican contingent and her plans to deal with members on both sides of the political aisle in the rest of the year and heading towards the 120th Congress where Democrats will take the majority on Capitol Hill.
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