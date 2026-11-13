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Day-to-day migraine-related disability and mental health in children and adolescents with migraine: a longitudinal prospective cohort study
By Lanfranco Pellesi,8 days ago
J Pain. 2026 Nov 9:106492. doi: 10.1016/j.jpain.2026.106492. Online ahead of print. Migraine affects 11% of youth and causes substantial functional impairment. While youth with migraine exhibit elevated pain catastrophizing and internalizing symptoms, daily associations with migraine-related disability remain unclear due to limited longitudinal research. This study examined associations between migraine-related disability on headache days (1) state pain catastrophizing, same-day mood, and anxiety, and (2) mood and anxiety 24-48 hours before and after a reported headache day. In a 30-day prospective cohort from a tertiary pediatric headache program, 53 participants (8-18 years; median age 15; 87% female; 57% chronic migraine) reported 769 headache days via electronic diaries. Measures included a daily Pediatric Migraine Disability Assessment Scale (PedMIDAS), the 3-item State Pain Catastrophizing Scale for Children (SPCS-C), and 11-point numerical rating scales for mood/anxiety. Generalized negative binomial mixed-effects models were conducted. On headache days, higher state pain catastrophizing (IRR=1.03, 95% CI=1.01-1.05) and lower mood (IRR=0.92, 95% CI=0.87-0.97) significantly associated with greater disability. Higher anxiety was associated with greater disability in primary analyses, but this association did not remain statistically significant after correction for multiple comparisons. Mood and anxiety 24-48 hours before a headache day did not predict disability, nor did disability predict mood or anxiety 24-48 hours post-headache day. These findings suggest that same-day state pain catastrophizing and poor mood are associated with headache-day disability in youth, whereas short-term fluctuations in mood and anxiety surrounding a reported headache day are not. This suggests that psychological factors have an immediate, state-dependent association with functional impairment, highlighting the importance of “in-the-moment” psychological targets for clinical intervention. PERSPECTIVE: This study shows that same-day pain catastrophizing, mood, and anxiety are closely linked to migraine-related disability in youth, whereas short-term fluctuations surrounding headache days are not. Findings highlight immediate, state-dependent psychological mechanisms underlying functional impairment, suggesting targeted “in-the-moment” interventions may reduce disability and improve daily functioning in pediatric migraine.