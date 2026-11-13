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Armed Gang Flees on Motorcycles After De Beers Robbery in Paris
By Southern Jewelry News,9 days ago
According to the New York Post, which carried the Associated Press report, armed robbers stole hundreds of thousands of euros worth of luxury goods from a De Beers jewelry store in Paris on Thursday and fled on motorcycles. The De Beers robbery happened around 11:15 a.m. at the company’s store on Rue de la Paix, near Place Vendome in the city’s 2nd arrondissement, Paris police told the AP.