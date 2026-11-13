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Justice Alito warns against congressional action to defund the US Supreme Court
By CHARLOTTE HAZARD,10 days ago
What event did Justice Alito address about judicial independence?. During his speech, he emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary. “Congress can turn off the lights at the Supreme Court and stop everything from happening if they want to defund their activities,” Alito said, according to The Hill newspaper. “And there are many, many, many other things that they can do, or at least try to do.”