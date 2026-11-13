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ULA delays Vulcan rocket launch to Saturday
10 days ago
United Launch Alliance has delayed the return-to-flight launch of its Vulcan rocket carrying Amazon Leo satellites from Cape Canaveral to Saturday, Nov. 14, when liftoff could be visible across much of Florida. Dr. Don Platt, Associate Professor of Space Systems and Director of Spaceport Education Center at the Florida Institute of Technology, joined FOX 35's Hayden Wiggs live to discuss this.