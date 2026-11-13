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Chris Van Hollen takes on Schumer to lead the Democrats
9 days ago
Rishi Bagga, Attorney and Democratic Political Strategist joins FOX 35's Hayden Wiggs live via Zoom to break down the battle between Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen and New York Senator Chuck Schumer to lead the Democratic Majority in the US Senate come January and the 120th Congress, as well as the chance the Democratic party tries to replace Hakeem Jeffries as the next Speaker of the House.