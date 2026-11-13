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‘To live again’: a qualitative study of patients’ experiences of amputation for therapy-resistant complex regional pain syndrome
By Lanfranco Pellesi,8 days ago
J Pain. 2026 Nov 9:106493. doi: 10.1016/j.jpain.2026.106493. Online ahead of print. For some people with severe, therapy-resistant complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), amputation may be considered as a last resort. Evidence on outcomes after amputation remains limited and heterogeneous, while patients’ experiences of this irreversible intervention remain largely unexplored. We conducted a qualitative descriptive study involving 17 individuals who had undergone amputation for CRPS at a tertiary expertise center. Semi-structured interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed verbatim, and analyzed using thematic analysis combining inductive and deductive coding. Participants described how severe pain, loss of function, and an increasingly burdensome limb progressively narrowed their lives until they felt they were surviving rather than living. As hope for meaningful improvement diminished, amputation became conceivable. Pathways differed, with some amputations considered electively and others becoming medically necessary, leading to differences in agency, preparation, and expectations. After amputation, participants described varying degrees of pain relief and renewed participation, alongside persistent pain, complications, and difficulties with prosthetic use. They evaluated amputation not only through pain, but also through function, autonomy, participation, identity, and quality of life. These evaluations were often shaped by comparison with the restrictions of life before surgery. Amputation was therefore understood not merely as a surgical procedure, but as an irreversible turning point that could make life more livable. These findings should be interpreted within a carefully selected cohort from a specialized multidisciplinary setting, in which less favorable experiences may be underrepresented. Overall, the results underscore the importance of careful assessment, realistic counseling, and structured support before and after amputation. PERSPECTIVE: Among purposively selected patients with severe CRPS, amputation was understood within a longer illness trajectory rather than as an isolated procedure. Patients evaluated benefit in relation to the life they had lost and hoped to regain. These findings may inform counseling and support around this irreversible intervention.