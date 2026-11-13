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Tanker collides with river cruiser near Port of New Orleans
By Taylor Romine and Isa Mudannayake, CNN,10 days ago
(CNN) — A tanker collided with a river cruiser with more than 130 people onboard Friday afternoon, according to Port of New Orleans officials. Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, according to a news release.