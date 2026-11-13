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Back Lot Music Releases “Wynter Waxeth” From Robert Eggers’ Werwulf
By Blacktooth,8 days ago
Back Lot Music releases the original song “Wynter Waxeth” for Focus Features’ Werwulf, performed by Ethel Cain and Robin Carolan, and written by Cain, composer Carolan and filmmaker Robert Eggers. Additionally, the lyric video is available to watch on Cain’s YouTube page. The 7″ LP, with score track “Cold Moone” by Carolan, is available to preorder by Sacred Bones Records and set to release on January 29th.