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DIARY: WEEKEND, November 13-15, 2026
By Daniel Hathaway,7 days ago
NOVEMBER 13 – FRIDAY. 7 pm – No Exit Presents the Bennardo-Larson Duo in observance of Morton Feldman’s 100th birthday (in Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University) | Cleveland Jazz Orchestra celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Miles Davis and John Coltrane (at Maltz Performing Arts Center | and Fryderyk Chopin Institute of Ohio celebrates America’s 250th with pianist Jiana Peng and violinist Konrad Kowal (in Harkness Chapel at Case.)