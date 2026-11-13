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Which Orlando Airport Offers the Best Global Connections?
By Ewan Webb,10 days ago
Central Florida’s business community can reach the world from four airports spread across Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties, and they serve very different kinds of international trips. For the widest scheduled network, Orlando International Airport (MCO) is the clear answer, while Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) is the strongest choice for business travelers who fly private.