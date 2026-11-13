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‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Kevin Feige Teases A Disorganized Avengers Team As James Marsden Hints At Cyclops’ Catastrophic Choices
By Edward Davis,10 days ago
Since the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s been a long time since there was an actual Avengers team. In fact, there hasn’t really been one. And heading into “Avengers: Doomsday,” that lack of cohesion could be their biggest Achilles’ heel. Between Sam Wilson’s newly assembled lineup, the competing New Avengers, and the arrival of the Fantastic Four and X-Men from alternate universes, Marvel’s next crossover is shaping up to be a particularly messy gathering of superheroes, many of whom have never worked together. And according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, that’s the real rub of the movie.