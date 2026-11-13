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‘Fairytale In New York’: Aaron Pierre To Team Up With ‘Sisu’ Director Jalmari Helander For Upcoming Thriller From Netflix & Lionsgate
By Ned Booth,10 days ago
What’s next for “Lanterns” star Aaron Pierre? According to Deadline, it’s a reunion with Netflix, where Pierre starred in Jeremy Saulnier‘s “Rebel Ridge” two years ago, to lead a similar thriller. This one comes from “Sisu” director Jalmari Helander, not Saulnier, so expect the approach to violence (or lack thereof) to have a very different sensibility (and also because Lionsgate, the birthplace of “John Wick,” is producing).