undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘The Week Of Pain’: Margot Robbie & Kristoffer Borgli To Team Up For A New Movie Over At A24, LuckyChap & Square Peg Producing
By Ned Booth,9 days ago
Well, pencil this project in as one of the buzzier projects of the next couple of years. Deadline reports that Margot Robbie‘s next project after her “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel will be a team-up with Kristoffer Borgli at A24 entitled “The Week Of Pain.” Naturally, Robbie’s banner LuckyChap is on board to produce, as is Ari Aster‘s Square Peg, making this a fantasy project for a certain tribe of contemporary cinephiles.