undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: No. 4 UCLA vs. Illinois, Knicks at Pacers and more
By Gene Menez,9 days ago
If a college football team goes undefeated in Los Angeles, does it resonate?. So far the answer is no. Even though the UCLA Bruins are 9-0, sitting at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and off to the program's best start since 1998, they are still having trouble getting traction in the City of Angels. UCLA is averaging just 31,461 fans per game. That is the second fewest in the Big Ten and better than only Northwestern, which didn't play its first game at new Ryan Field until the third home game of the season. In terms of percentage of capacity, the Bruins fill just 57.96% of their stadium, which is the worst in the conference and 118th in the nation.