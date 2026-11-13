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College football prediction market apps, promos for Week 11: How, where to trade on UCLA-Illinois, more
By Owen OBrien,8 days ago
The Friday college football schedule features a three-game college slate, including a pair of ranked-against-unranked games with Illinois vs. No. 4 UCLA at 9 p.m. ET and No. 14 Houston vs. Colorado at 10:15 p.m. ET in the Week 11 college football schedule. UCLA (9-0) is one of two undefeated teams remaining in the nation, fueled by the country's No. 7 scoring defense. Illinois (6-3) is one of the hottest unranked teams in the nation, entering Friday on a four-game winning streak to set up a top college football trading option prediction market apps, such as Kalshi and Polymarket. Trade on college football at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after trading $25: