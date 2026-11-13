undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Woman charged after children test positive for meth and THC in Montgomery County
By Shea Baechle,9 days ago
A Jonesburg woman was charged on Wednesday after an investigation by the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS). The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was made aware of Rosie M. Looman after DSS started an investigation into suspected child abuse and neglect, stemming from a December 2025 domestic disturbance incident. Detectives...
4