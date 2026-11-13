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Man, 35, dies after assault in Boyds correctional facility
By Elia Griffin,10 days ago
A 35-year-old man has died after an assault at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds on Wednesday, Montgomery County police said Friday in a statement. The man was identified by police as Carlos Marcano Becerra of no fixed address. He was transported to Suburban Hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service radio transmissions. Police said he died at the hospital on Thursday.