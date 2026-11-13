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New Franklin R-1 teacher accused of sexual abuse of student, other charges
By Jennifer Weiser,9 days ago
An Armstrong man has been charged with multiple counts, accused of sexually abusing one of his students at New Franklin School. Prosecutors charged Jacob Bean, 25, with Enticement of a Child (Actor 21 years of Age or Older and Child Less than 17 years of Age), two counts of Statutory Sodomy, three counts of Statutory Rape, and five counts of Sexual Contact with a Student.