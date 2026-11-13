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At COP31, Governor Newsom announces $81 million to fund climate-smart agriculture projects to support California farmers across 55 counties
10 days ago
California’s farm programs have cut 2.6 million metric tons of pollution and saved 1.5 million acre-feet of water since 2014. What you need to know: Governor Newsom announced $81 million at COP31 to help California farmers save water, improve soil health, cut pollution, and build resilience to drought and climate change, while the Trump administration has canceled a $3.1 billion federal program that helped farmers cut emissions and improve soil. Through the Healthy Soils Program (HSP) and State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP), the investments are helping producers adopt practical, climate-smart practices that strengthen farms and conserve resources.